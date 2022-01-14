Obituaries » Ronald L. Bennett

Burial Date: January 20, 2022 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Jan. 20, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 72 times















Florence – Ronald Lee Bennett, 86 years of age, entered into rest on Friday, January 14, 2022. He is preceded in death by his son, Kyle Lee Bennett and his sister, Helen Bennet Crabb. Left to mourn Ronald’s passing are his beloved wife of 62 years, Louise Akron Bennett; son, Kevin Dean Bennett (Jennifer); daughter, Kimberly Bennett Farrell (Richard); grandchildren, Amanda Bennett, Justin Huemmer, Tyler Bennett, Makayla Huemmer Ward, Ashley Bennett Hafner, Josh Bennett and Bryson Bennett; sister, Dories Pierce; and special friends, Michelle Anderson and Teri Grabill. Ronald served his country in the United States Army. He will be remembered for his love of family, fishing, and golf. He had a great personality and was always ready with a joke to put a smile on someone’s face. Ronald was a member of First Baptist Church Walton. Visitation will take place at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, on Thursday, January 20, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Hill Crest Cemetery, Dry Ridge, Kentucky. Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church Walton, 47 South Main Street, Walton, Kentucky 41094.