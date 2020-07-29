Obituaries » Ronald K. Simpson

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: August 5, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Aug. 5, 1 p.m.

Ronald Simpson, 67 of Florence, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He retired from Lingo Manufacturing in 2017 after 43 years. Ronald enjoyed many sports over the years; he loved the Reds and UK Basketball, but always had a love hate relationship with the Bengals. His love for sports and family showed as he coached his son’s peewee football team and was referred to as Coach Homer by the kids. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Karen Simpson. Also surviving are his children Sharon (James) Poff, Bobby Nelson, Jeff (Erika) Simpson and Krista (Benny) Rhodes; grandchildren Catlin, James Jr. and Bryan Poff, Breeanna and Sara Nelson, Jeff Jr. and Travis Simpson, Hailey Simpson and Benny Rhodes; siblings Ray, Mike, Diana, Debbie, Kathy, Paula, Kenny, Kim, Tina and Tracy. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Dorothy Simpson and his brother Ralph “Rusty” Simpson. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of Military Honors at 1 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic please wear face masks and abide by the CDC Social Distancing guidelines.