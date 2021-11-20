Obituaries » Ronald K. Collins

Burial Date: November 28, 2021 Visitation will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 2pm until time of masonic service at 5pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York St, Newport, KY.

Obituary Viewed 38 times















Ronald K. Collins, 84 of Newport, KY passed away November 20, 2021, at St. Elizabeth, Ft. Thomas. He is preceded in death by his daughter Shaunda L. Pfaff and brother Paul Collins. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Delores L. Collins (nee Moore), children Kay (Chuck) Valentine and Tony Ripberger, grandchildren Josh (Shane) Pfaff, Jordan Pfaff, Justin Pfaff, Jessica (Dennis) Ryan, Paul Taylor, Nicholas Taylor and Jennifer Taylor, great-grandchildren Shyann, Ashlynn, Jaxson, Lincoln, Emmy, Hayden, Gracie and Shane and brother David (Diane) Collins and many nieces and nephews. Ron retired from the Newport Police Department, served our country in the Army and was a member of the FOP and Masonic Robert Burns Lodge #163. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 2pm until time of masonic service at 5pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York St, Newport, KY.