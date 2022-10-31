Obituaries » Ronald J. Black

Burial Date: November 4, 2022 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence Florence, KY Nov. 4, 2 p.m.

Ronald Joe “Butch” Black, age 81, of Florence, entered into Heaven on Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY. He was the son of the late Joe and Margaret Black. He was married to the love of his life for 63 years, Eileen Black who was waiting on him as she entered into eternal life 6 days prior. Ron was blessed with 3 boys who he cherished Larry (Molly) Black of Crittenden, KY, Garry (Tweet) Black of Florida, and Barry Black of Fort Wright, KY. Ron never had a daughter but adored his 2 granddaughters Brandy (Scott) Noel of Crittenden, KY, and Amanda Ewald of Independence, KY. Ron leaves behind 5 great grandchildren who were his world. He was loved by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 12 PM – 2 PM with services following at 2 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Hughes Chapel Cemetery, Union, KY.