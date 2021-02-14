Obituaries » Ronald I. Tiemeyer

Ronald I. Tiemeyer, 81, of Dayton, passed away on February 14, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood, KY. He was a machinist with Duro Bag before his retirement. He will be remembered for being a very lucky guy, he played the lotto and scratch-offs, he loved watching and betting horse races. Ron enjoyed throwing darts and playing pool with friends. Ron also enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds, fishing, reading books and working on puzzles. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane (Whitehead) Tiemeyer, daughter, Starr Tiemeyer, father, Irvin Hughes Tiemeyer, mother, Jeannette (Kirtley) Tiemeyer, brothers, David, Kenny, Doug, sisters, Peggy Tullis, Sandy Weis and Darlene Marler. Ronald is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Michael) Hill of Melbourne, KY, grandchildren, Brooke Hurst, Chelsea Miller, AJ Miller, Michael Hill, great-granddaughter, Leighton Norman, brothers, George and Timothy Tiemeyer, sisters, Nancy Woebkenberg, Linda Rudolph and Phyllis Davis. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday, February 22, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (241 Fairfield Ave.) Bellevue, KY. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky.