Burial Date: October 16, 2020 Swindler & Currin Funeral Home 214 W. Southern Ave. Latonia, KY. Oct. 16, 1 p.m.

Ronald Jack Glenn was a prince among us, a noble family-man who loved with his whole heart. The fourth child of Henry (Delmar) and Frances Glenn, he was born in Covington, KY on December 1, 1931. Alongside siblings Nida, Pete, Georgie, and Danny, his story began to unfold.

Jack Glenn made fond memories playing football, performing in theatrical productions, and created life-long friendships at Holmes High School (’52). Post-graduation, he proudly served his country as an Army MP in the Korean War. His career with Cincinnati Bell spanned 42 years.

In January 1956, Jack Glenn married Alyce Gordon. He spent 64 amazing years of marriage being an example of a faithful, loving husband and (grand) father. Jack made Alyce the happiest woman in the world. Together they raised four children, Ronnie (Diane), Jenny Glenn French, Peter (Cathy), Suzan (Brad) Bachmann. 14 Grandchildren; Ashley, Megan, Lena, Aubrey, Rachael, Jack, Marissa, Jay, Chandler, Peter Michael, Delaney, Nick, Paxton, and Matt. Six great-grandchildren.

Jack Glenn’s actions spoke louder than his words. As a young man, he instinctively saw his desired future and knew by changing his life, he could change the destiny of his family yet to come. Steadfast in this commitment, his wisdom, humor, hard work, and good nature knew no bounds. Jack placed the utmost importance on education, was resolute in his desire to provide stability and opportunity for his family. He excelled at home improvement projects and generously lent his talents. Jack and Alyce were enthusiastic patrons of Cincinnati’s creative and performing arts community. They enjoyed their many explorations and world travels with their cherished friends and family. His 2016 Honor Flight, frequent trips to the Great Smoky Mountains and Vail, Co held a special place in his heart. He delighted in knowing his love of adventure and snow-skiing sparked a passion in his kids and grandkids, becoming a legacy. A lifetime of mischief and exploration rendered him an avid storyteller. One was sure to hear Which only reminds me… as he spun one tale into another.

Profoundly content with his life, October 10, 2020 Jack Glenn died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. A loving generous spirit, he will continue to influence our lives daily and serve as a beacon to light our path forward.

Visitation 11 am – 1 pm with funeral to follow 1 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, 214 W. Southern Ave. Latonia, KY.