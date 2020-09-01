Obituaries » Ronald G. Fragge

Burial Date: September 5, 2020 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 Sept. 5, 10:30 a.m.

Our beloved Ronald G. “Ron” Fragge, born October 8, 1933, age 86, passed away on September 1, 2020. A longtime resident of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, he was the son of Lillian Isler and John Fragge, who preceded him in death, as did his son, Marc Fragge and his brother, Charles Fragge.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years and love of his life, Betty Fragge, his daughter, Michelle Freeman, and son-in-law, Joseph Freeman. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew and other extended family members and friends.

Ron’s career as a doctor spanned over 54 years. He opened his Chest and Allergy practice on August 1, 1961 in Covington, KY and continued to work at the Fort Mitchell, KY location until his retirement on September 30, 2015. Throughout those years, he worked closely with his partners Dr. Louis Putnam, Dr. Philip Schworer and Dr. Manuel Villareal.

His path to becoming a doctor was paved with many academic accomplishments from high school to college to medical school. At age 15, he graduated from the Covington Latin School with the highest average in Latin over four years. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Villa Madonna College (Thomas More University) at 18, where he completed four years of course work in three years. At the University Of Louisville School Of Medicine, Ron pursued his passion for medicine. He was ranked first in his class in his sophomore year and at the end of his four years, Ron ranked fourth in his class against others who were 10 years his senior.

He enjoyed taking his family on vacation in the states and abroad. He loved date night with Betty whether it was just dinner or the ballet or a show at the Aronoff. When his son, Marc, played football in high school and college, he videotaped the high school games for the players to review and flew up East to attend Marc’s college games. Ron was a devoted Bengals fan and a season ticket holder from the beginning in 1968. His daughter, Michelle, continues that legacy.

This generous, loving husband and father will be missed by his family, friends and many patients who trusted him with their care. He was a great doctor that invested the time in his patients, listened to his patients and showed compassion toward his patients.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Agnes Church in Ft Wright, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30 AM. Entombment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Marc G. Fragge ’83 Memorial Scholarship Fund, Summit Country Day, 2161 Grandin Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.