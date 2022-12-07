Obituaries » Ronald F. Bates

Burial Date: December 18, 2022 Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home 647 N Main Street Monticello, KY 42633 Dec. 18, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 89 times















Ronald Frank Bates, 77, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away after a hard-fought battle with lymphoma, on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 surrounded by his loving and devoted family.

Ron was born April 3,1945 in Monticello, Kentucky, the second child of Clarence Harding Bates and Reba (Ramsey) Bates. Ron was a student at the Old Glory School, then graduated from Wayne County High School as a student-athlete. He attended Eastern Kentucky University where many knew him as “The Chicken Man”- the super-fun bartender at Speck’s (The Family Dog). He graduated with a degree in Biology from Eastern Kentucky University. Ron was a teacher in Northern Kentucky, moonlighted at CXS, and found his calling as a much-loved and successful pharmaceutical representative. He worked “saving lives” every day, inspired two of his children to become medical doctors, forged many lifelong friendships, and shared many valuable life lessons with his young resident physicians on “fluid rounds”. The icing on the cake was when he met Amy, his wife of 26 years, at a President’s Club Award Dinner.

Outside of work, Ron was a Kentucky Colonel and rode motorcycles to Rabbit Hash, Key West, and Sturgis with the “Howdy Boys”. Ron earned his black belt in Shaolin Kempo karate, won 3rd Place in the Mr. Kentucky Bodybuilding Championships in 1978, and had many “special moments” with family and friends boating on Lake Cumberland. Ron loved horses and was passionate about the sport and industry. He founded Ron Bates Racing Stables, LLC and on Saturday mornings you could find him headed to the track with a bag of fresh carrots to treat his geldings and mares.

If you did not know Ron, you could recognize him by his big smile, the twinkle in his eye, and his muscles. He never met a stranger, had an uncanny ability to remember names, and was quick to offer a warm handshake and a kind word. Ron was one of the most generous people you would ever meet and quietly helped those in need. He was the eternal optimist, always full of wisdom and encouragement. His infectious positivity made everyone around him feel loved and inspired them to be better and do more good in the world. He touched many people’s lives, had many genuine friends, and was devoted to the Lord in his thoughts and deeds.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Amy (Ferguson) Bates; children: Dr. Nathan Ramsey Bates (Dr. Paige Bates), Dr. Ronda June Bates Garcia (Beto Garcia), Elizabeth Anne Bates Shelton (Thomas Shelton), Julie Mae Bates Green (Dr. Raymond Green); grandchildren Eden Mae Bates, Ava June Bates, Reece Alberto Garcia, Lucila Maria Garcia, Bruce Nicolas Garcia, Ronald Nathan Bates, Sammy Bates Garcia, Deborah Azie Green, Elena June Garcia, Luke Joseph Green; siblings: Louis Bates (Jennifer), Connie Bates; niece Stacey Bates Rumpke (Paul Rumpke), nephew Colonel John Bates (Laura). Predeceased by; parents: Clarence Harding Bates and Reba (Ramsey) Bates; ex-wife: Deborah (Trusty) Bates Rumble.

Visitation will be held at Linnemann Family Funeral Home,1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005 on Saturday, December 17, 2022, 1-3:30 pm.

Funeral services will be held at the Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home, 647 N Main Street, Monticello Kentucky 42633 Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2 pm. Burial immediately following.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or the Charity of Donor’s Choice.