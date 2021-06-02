Obituaries » Ronald E. Siry

Burial Date: June 7, 2021

Ronald E. Siry, 83, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Cincinnati, OH. He was born on April 22, 1938, in Southgate, KY. to his late parents, John and Edith May (nee Casson) Siry. Ron taught for 45 years at the University of Cincinnati. During the summer, for many years, he helped in Human Resources at Coney Island. Ron enjoyed announcing football games for the Highland High School Bluebirds for 49 years. He also announced basketball games for Highlands High School, Bishop Brossart High School and Northern Kentucky University. He graduated from Bellevue High School and returned to teach there for a few years. Ron also taught briefly at Dayton High School and Highland High School. An avid dog lover and bicycler. Ron volunteered at a dog rescue, Frankie’s Furry Friends. At 79 years old, Ron biked nearly 1000 miles. Ron had a quick wit and often made people laugh. He was a kind, caring wonderful man who will be greatly missed by many. Husband to Lynn Siry for 38 years on June 11. Brother to Virge Nagel. Father to Ronald (Melissa) Siry. Six grandchildren. Cousin to many loving cousins, especially Karen and Allan Schoulties. Visitation Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St. Alexandria, KY from 12:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Interment in the Oakland Cemetery, Grant’s Lick, KY. Memorials are suggested to Frankie’s Furry Friends, P.O. Box 289, Alexandria, KY 41001 or to the Oakland Cemetery, C/0 Marietta Randall, 909 Kenton Station Road, Alexandria, KY 41001