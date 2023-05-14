Obituaries » Ronald E. Morgan

Burial Date: May 22, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd Covington, KY 41015 May 22, 1 - 2 p.m.

















It is with sorrow and grateful remembrance that the family of Ronald Edward Morgan announce his passing on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the age of 86. He was born and raised in Newport, KY to the late Edward and Loraine Morgan. After graduating from Newport Catholic High School, he enlisted in the army and served as a tank commander in Germany before returning home and working his way up the ladder at CG&E from tree trimmer, to ground crew, to lineman, and eventually to senior lineman in the trouble department where he tirelessly worked to keep the lights on for both his family and the rest of the tri-state. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Joan, and his loving wife Joyce Ann Morgan who passed away April 29, 2020. He is survived by his children, Ronda (Robert) Moyer; Dan (Andrea) Morgan; David (Jennifer) Morgan, and Julie (Larry) Parece. His legacy also includes seven grandchildren Heather, Robyn, Robbie, Joel, Ayden, Megan, and Cameron; five great-grandchildren, Declan, Kylan, Dalton, Corbyn Edward, and Joyanna Morgan; a sister Nancy; and countless friends whose lives were touched by his humor, selflessness, and love.

It is said that love acts, and, by that definition, oh how Ron Morgan loved! If something needed to be done, he did it. Whether finishing his house and building a home, creating a legendary obstacle course you had to be a Fairfield kid to really understand, volunteering at a nursing home or for disaster relief, taking all the pictures of all the loved ones at every event, or lending a hand, a tool, time, or even a funny story to put people at ease, Ron loved, and he acted. Everyone has a Ron story. Not just that they knew him, but of how something he said or did affected them. He loved his family and cherished being a beloved Papaw, reader of books, teller of tales, and doer of all the things. He and Joyce together never met a stranger and made us all better through their legendary humor, hospitality, and spirit of service. His love inspired as he cared for her as she left us little by little until she passed and took part of him with her. He longed to be where she was but persevered for family and gave us three more wonderful years until he could do no more. He met, held, and sang to his two most recent great-grandchildren then left us suddenly Mother’s Day to be where his heart had been since he lost the one who helped him be him. Those who knew Ron grieve the loss of a hero, a touchstone, a patriarch, a brother, a friend. May our lives honor his memory, may our love act and make the world a brighter place such that he would say, “you done good.” We give thanks and rejoice that he has touched our lives, that his work on earth is done, that he is home with his love, and that he has entered into rest that can only be found in the Lord, Jesus Christ.

Visitation services will be Sunday, May 21 from 5-8 PM at Floral Hills Funeral home in Taylor Mill, KY. Funeral services will also be held there Monday at 1PM followed by burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association