Ronald Earl Menne, 88, of Louisville, Ky, formerly of Park Hills, died 6:45AM Saturday September 19, 2020 at his home. He was with family as he transitioned from earth’s sorrows to heaven’s rewards. He was a former Counselor at Jefferson County Vocational School in Louisville, KY, also a teacher/football coach at Madison H.S. (Richmond, KY), at Carrollton H.S., and at Dixie Heights H.S. and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Preceding him in death was his parents John Tobias and Alice J. Fanthorp Menne, and brother, Gordon Menne. Survivors include a daughter, Susan Gazaway (Robert): four sons, M. Scott Menne (Malissa), Bryan Menne, Kris Stickrod, and Kelly Stickrod (Karen): two grandsons, John “Tyler” and Jason Menne: and several neices and nephews. Services will be at 1:00 PM Friday September 25, 2020 at Allison & Rose Funeral Home 1021 Madison Avenue Covington, KY. Visitation will begin there at 12 Noon on Friday. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery,Southgate, KY.