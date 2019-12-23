Obituaries » Ronald E. Faust, Sr.

Burial Date: December 27, 2019 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 Dec. 27, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 22 times















Ronald Elmer Faust Sr., age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday December 23, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. He was born October 7, 1937 to Elmer and Gertrude (Twehues) Faust of Newport, KY. Ron was a 1955 graduate of Newport Catholic High School. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was married to Barbara (Kuntz) Faust for 53 years. Together they had 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great- grandchildren. Ron was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked in shipping for Roadway Express for 30 years. Ron was an active parishioner of St. Mary Church in Alexandria and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to spending time with family and friends, Ron was an avid Notre Dame Football fan. He enjoyed fishing, camping, wood working, dancing, and attending his family’s sporting events. Ron’s humor was a light to everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his daughter, Gabrielle, and wife, Barbara. He is survived by his brother- Chuck Faust; children- Ronald Jr., LeeAnn McSorley, Lisa (Sam) Trapp, Katrina (Dan) Rice, and Kris (Penny) Faust, his 11 grandchildren; Troy (Paige), Michael, Austin, Nathan, Katie (Andrew), Tim, Danielle (Dustin), Bridget, Katie, Christian, and Caroline – 6 great grandchildren; Lily, Hannah, Brendan, Eli, Benjamin, and Audree.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 with a Visitation from 9- 11am and Mass at 11 am at St. Mary Catholic church in Alexandria, KY, Veteran service and reception immediately following.