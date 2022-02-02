Obituaries » Ronald D. Vickers

Burial Date: February 10, 2022
Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger
30 Commonwealth Avenue
ERLANGER, KY 41018

Ronald Davies Vickers, 52, passed away unexpectedly at his Covington, KY residence on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Ronald was born in Covington, KY on December 18, 1969 to the late Clifford and Sharon (Rabe) Vickers. He was a 1987 graduate of Holy Cross High School and had a passion for fishing, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers Steven Vickers and Chris Vickers. He is survived by his sons Sean Vickers (Ashley Fey), Kevin Vickers, and Mitchell Vickers (Alyssa Cahill), sisters Valorie Orta and Angie Vickers, and a niece Carrie Orta Vickers. A memorial visitation will take place at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 4pm until 7pm. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation.