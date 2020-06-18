Obituaries » Ronald C. Dabney

Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005

Ronald Charles Dabney, 84, of Burlington, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence. Ron was past President of the Westwood-Cheviot Kiwanis and he was a Freemason. We will miss his larger than life personality, his wonderful smile, and his kind-hearted spirit.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Dabney; his brother, Robert “Bob” Dabney; and his brother-in-law, Russell “Sonny” Kissel.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Michelle Smith (Alan Copenhaver); his sister, Barbara Kissel; and his constant companion, Sandy Ludwig. Ron also leaves behind his grandsons, Stephen and Caleb; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. An informal service will follow the visitation at 1:30PM.

Memorial contributions to Cheviot-Westwood Kiwanis International 3961 North Bend Rd. Cheviot, OH.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and intimacy of funerals, attending guests are highly encouraged to wear their own masks, and be prepared to wait because of capacity restrictions.