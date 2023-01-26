Obituaries » Ronald B. Jones

Burial Date: February 1, 2023

Ronald B. Jones, 95, of Crestview Hills, formerly of Ludlow, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the owner of Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home in Ludlow, a town that he dearly loved and of which he was proud. Ron felt that he never worked a day in his life because serving the community brought him such joy. The community will feel the void of his passing.

Ron graduated from Ludlow High School and Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He was hired by Catherman Funeral Home, as a teenager, to drive the ambulance service. After 15 years, he purchased the funeral home and has been a very active member of the community. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, past President and member of the Ludlow Rotary Club, past Governor and member of the Kentucky Rotary International, past President and member of the Ludlow PTA, past President of the Ludlow High School Band Boosters, past District Chairman of Dan Beard Boy Scouts of America, past President and member of Ludlow/Bromley Businessmen’s Association, Life Member of Kentucky PTA, Charter President of Ludlow Athletic Boosters Association, One of six Board of Directors to develop and build Ludlow/Bromley Swim Club, member of the Ludlow Independent Schools Board of Education 1966-1981, member of Summit Hills Country Club, member of Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, member of Covington Rotary Club, member of Covington/Kenton County Lions Club, member of the Ludlow Vets and member of the Shriners organization.

Ron proudly served his country in the United States Navy Medical Corps during World War II. One of his most memorable experiences was when he attended the Honor Flight Tri-State event in Washington D.C. and was chosen to place the wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery.

He will always be remembered as a man of deep faith as well as a generous, caring, and compassionate soul, by those who knew him. “Well done, good and faithful servant!”

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Grace Jones. His commitment and loyalty to her was unwavering and he never had an unkind or harsh word to say to her. He was also survived by his daughters, Michelle (Thomas) Melin of Wilmington, NC, Andrea (Robert) Wells of Fort Mitchell, Julie Jones of Fort Thomas, Cheryl (Paul) Darpel of Edgewood; sister, Ruth (Donald) Holman of Florida; grandchildren, Josh (Stephanie) Parton, Katie Wells, Sarah Wells, Emilie Parton, Ben (Taylor) Darpel, EmmaGrace Wells, Abby Darpel, Samantha Melin, Nate Darpel, Nick Darpel, Luke Darpel.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 3:30 PM until 6:30 PM with Service on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016.

Interment in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY.