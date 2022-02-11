Obituaries » Ronald B. Harden

To honor Ronald’s wishes, the family is holding a private service in his memory.

Ronald Bruce Harden, age 88 of Villa Hills, Kentucky passed away on Friday, February 11th, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky. Ronald was born to the late, Ernest and Rose Harden on October 9th, 1933 in Dayton, Kentucky.

Ronald is preceded in death by his siblings; Linda, Shelia, and Ernest Jr. Harden.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Gladys, whom he would have celebrated 68 years of marriage with in June, his children; Todd (Tammy) Harden, Melissa (Dennis) Cooper, his brothers; Larry Harden and Warren Harden, and his four grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

