Obituaries » Ronald A. Bramlage

Burial Date: March 6, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 March 6, 12 p.m.

Ronald A. Bramlage passed away on February 26, 2021 at the age of 76. Ronald was a practicing Clinical Social Worker, MSW, LCSW and provided services to healthcare organizations in OH and KY. Ronald was an extremely talented and well-known local musician that mastered the saxophone, flute and clarinet. He is survived by his son, Chip (Krista Lynn) Bramlage; daughter, Vania (Michael) Hensley; granddaughters, Brooke Elizabeth Bramlage, Isabella Skye Bramlage, Ashley Hensley, Kelli Marie Kramer; and a great-granddaughter, Julianna Rose Johnson. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 11 am until the Memorial Service at 12 pm, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, in Taylor Mill, KY. To access the livestream of the service, please visit the link at the bottom of the page.