Ron Raybourne, 72, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital on September 1st, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 24, 1948 in Covington, KY to the late Floyd and Ruth (nee Kaiser) Raybourne. Ron was a member of the United States Marine Corps and a Vietnam veteran. He worked as an IT Manager until he retired in 2009. Ron enjoyed bowling, watching UK basketball, Bengals football and golf. Ron is survived by his wife, Linda (nee Fitzenberger) of 43 years, as well as his children: daughter, Angie, sons Scott (Jennifer) and Greg, and granddaughter, Charley. He is also survived by his sisters Donna (Mike) Westerkamm and Rose Kenney, and brother, James as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ruth, as well as his brother, Gregory, and daughter-in-law, Angie (nee Cuthrell). Memorial Visitation 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY. Masks are required and guests must abide by social distancing regulations. Memorials can be made to the Epilepsy Alliance of Ohio or the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.