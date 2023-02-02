Obituaries » Roger W. Rolfes

Roger W. Rolfes, 77, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Roger was born on January 21, 1946, to his late parents, William F. and Nora (nee: Clark) Rolfes. His passion was city government. For the city of Florence, Roger served as Mayor, member of City Council, City Coordinator and long-time member of the Florence Volunteer Fire Dept. For the city of Edgewood, he served as City Administrator. Roger was very active with many community volunteer organizations. He was a graduate of Northern Kentucky University and served as President of the NKU Alumni Association. Roger, being strong in his faith, was a member of St. Paul Church and an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen Sue Minges; son, William G. Rolfes; daughters, Kelly (Jason) King and Elizabeth Rolfes, and Roger was the proud grandfather of Kiley and Jake King, who affectionately called him “Pa Pa Roger”. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 7 from 5 – 8 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, 7500 US Highway 42, Florence, KY 41042. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, February 8 at 11 AM at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Roger’s name to St. Elizabeth Foundation c/o Hospice Programs, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.