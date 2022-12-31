Obituaries » Roger W. Knapmeyer

Burial Date: January 7, 2023 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2965 Hebron Park Dr Hebron, KY 41048 Jan. 7, 1 -2 p.m.

Roger William Knapmeyer, 80, of Covington passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Pavilion at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation, Covington.

Roger was born on April 1, 1942, in Covington, Kentucky to Charles and Elizabeth (Clark) Knapmeyer. He was the retired owner of the former Knapmeyer Pharmacy, Erlanger and a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Lakeside Park Ward.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joseph Knapmeyer; sister, Leslie Arnold; and a brother, Don Knapmeyer.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol Kay (Prewitt) Knapmeyer; daughter, Julie (Mark) Heist; sons, Robert (Jennifer) Knapmeyer, Randy (Teresa) Knapmeyer, David (Rebecca) Knapmeyer and Christopher (Lisa) Knapmeyer; daughter in law, Sarah Knapmeyer; brother, Charles (Cheryl) Knapmeyer; 14 grandchildren, Josh, Nicholas, Andrew, Madison, Benjamin, Lauren, Evan, Jacob, Abigail, Brittany, Brandon, Kaley, Atticus and Zayne; and six great grandchildren.

Visitation is 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Church of Latter-Day Saints, Hebron Church. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be private.

Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.