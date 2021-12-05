Obituaries » Roger W. Herthel

Herthel, Roger W.,31 of Erlanger, KY. passed away on December 5, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Roger was a self employed carpenter. He is preceded by his Father; William Herthel. Roger is survived by his Mother; Lycrecia Swanson, Brothers; Chris Cupp, Sisters; Kristen Herthel, Kelly Herthel. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.