Obituaries » Roger L. Welch

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 65 times















WELCH, Roger Lee, age 76, of Cold Springs, KY, formerly of Athens, OH was called home on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023, following his valiant 40-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Surrounded by the love of his family, he passed away peacefully at the Cincinnati Veteran Affairs (VA) Medical Center (Cincinnati, OH). The son of the late Neil Martin Welch Sr and late Maymie Lou (West) Welch, Roger was born on February 17, 1947, at Sheltering Arms Hospital in Athens County, Ohio.

Roger’s witty sense of humor, caring heart, and unconditional loving nature were just a few of the countless things his family will deeply miss.

After graduating from Athens High School in 1965, Roger enlisted in the United States Army in May 1966 where he served his country as a Master Sergeant (E8). A proud “Screaming Eagle”, Roger had fond memories of being a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division and earning his Master Parachutist Badge. After leaving the Army, Roger became a program trainer with the IRS, retiring in 2000.

Roger had a sincere love for music. Some of his favorite songs included John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You”, but two he held closest to his heart were The Beatles’ “Let It Be” and “Yesterday”. He played these songs on his radio every day, which brought smiles to all those who visited him. Never shy from singing these songs aloud, he took great pleasure in creating an ensemble with his family and friends.

Roger loved to play Texas Hold’em, bingo, and bocce. He was a loyal UK basketball, Cincinnati Reds, and Cincinnati Bengals fan. The annual Army-Navy game was a favorite in the “sibling rivalry” between Roger and William (a Navy veteran).

Those surviving to carry on Roger’s legacy are his beloved wife of 42 years, Kim Welch; his cherished daughter, Nancy Welch and her fiancé Justin Rhee of San Jose, CA; his nephew Hoon Hee Kang and wife Ji Min Kim of Los Angeles, CA; his niece Soo Hyun Kang of South Korea; sister-in-law Nam Sook Kim of Cold Springs, KY; siblings Virginia (James) Cairney of Indianapolis, IN; Dr. Gary (Judy) Welch of Philadelphia, PA; and William L. (Kathy) Antle of Columbus, OH; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was “Uncle Roger” to everyone.

Roger will be laid to rest with military honors in a private ceremony at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY at the convenience of the family.