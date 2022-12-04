Obituaries » Roger J. Creekmore

Burial Date: December 9, 2022 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 461 Elm St, Ludlow, KY 41016 Dec. 9, 1 - 2 p.m.

Roger J. Creekmore, 60, of Ludlow passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati.

Roger was born on November 28, 1962, in Covington, Kentucky to Jasper “Jay” and Alma Delores (Zornes) Creekmore. He was a graduate of Ludlow High School Class of 1981, and a truck driver for many years with Ideal Supply Concrete Division, Ludlow. He enjoyed following the Tennessee Volunteers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Alma (Zornes) Creekmore; and sisters, Jerlene Smith and Dorothy Dee Thomas.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis (Hughes) Creekmore; daughter, Stacey (Josh) Fahey; son, Zachary Creekmore; and three grandchildren, Noah, Annabelle and Riley Jay.

Visitation is 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger.