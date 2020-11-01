A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Roger H. Turner

November 1, 2020

No services.

Roger Howard Turner, 71 years of age, passed away on November 1, 2020. Roger was preceded in death by his Wife Mary C. Turner. Roger will be missed by his children, Roger B. Turner (Kathleen), Matt Turner (Elizabeth), Kelly Sullivan (John), his Grandchildren Josh, Paiton, Sam, Caleb, and Charity, and his Great Grandson Levi. Roger, a Vietnam Veteran, thoroughly enjoyed golf and working with his hands. He lived his life to his heart’s desires. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family. We are honoring his wishes with cremation and no services.



