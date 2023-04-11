Obituaries » Roger E. Steffen

Roger Earl Steffen, 83, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home. He was born February 14, 1940, in Dayton, KY. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired Manager for Walgreens in Northern KY; former Mayor, Councilman, City Clerk and Treasurer for the city of Alexandria, KY and the club manager for Campbell County VFW Post #3205 in Alexandria, KY. He was a member of Hillcrest Social Club, ASSEAOPA Club, NKY Saddle Club, Bluegrass Saddle Club, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1469, Taylor Mill, KY, American Legion Post #126, Morehead, KY and the Disabled American Veterans of Cold Spring, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl “Dutch” Steffen and Elizabeth Steffen (nee Rittinger). Roger is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joan Steffen (nee Bold); two sons, Brian Steffen, Allen (Kim) Steffen; stepdaughter, Cheryl Manger; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. At Roger’s request services will be at the convenience of the family. No visitation. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY.