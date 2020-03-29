Obituaries » Roger E. Oberding

Obituary Viewed 236 times















Roger E. Oberding, 60, of Bellevue Ky. passed away early Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Newport, KY September 29, 1959, he spent his early years in Newport until his family relocated to Ft. Thomas in 1972. He was a graduate of Highland High School class of 1977 and a member of the Highlands State Champion Football team of 1975. After graduation Roger served 4 years as a corpsman in the United States Navy and was Honorably discharged in 1981. He then applied and was accepted into the Structural Iron Workers apprenticeship program in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the time of his passing he was a proud retired Journeyman Iron member of Iron Workers Local No. 44 for 38 years. Roger was also proud to have served his members on various committees over the years. His friendly, outgoing personality will be sorely missed by his family, many friends and brother members. Roger is survived by his fiancé, Lynn Kosko, his son, Bradley Oberding, his daughter, Lindsey Oberding, and his granddaughter, Aundrea Oberding. Roger is also survived by his father, Leroy Oberding, and his brothers, Larry Oberding and Mitchell Oberding. A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at a later date. The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Memorials may be sent to the DAV, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Ky 41076.