Obituaries » Roger A. Marksberry

Burial Date: August 14, 2022 1379 Donaldson Highway Erlanger, KY 41018 Aug. 14, 1 - 5 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 105 times















Roger was born June 21, 1962 in Covington Kentucky. He received his wings on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, while getting the best care by the most caring and compassionate MICU staff. Roger was a hardworking, self-employed man that provided endlessly for his family. He cared for others way before himself and never walked into a room without a smile on his face he was a one-of-a-kind friend, a caring and loving father, a soon to be grandfather and over all just a kind hearted man.

Roger enjoyed many things during his life, his favorites would have to include the Riverland camp on the Ohio River, where he spent nearly every weekend in the summer boating and spending time with his amazing friends. He loved fall nights hanging out in the garage with the tv cranked up and throwing one back and watching the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday nights. Spending time with people who loved him is what made Roger the happiest.

Preceding in death is his beloved wife Brenda Sue Marksberry and Pops (Chris Ekris). Those left carrying on his legacy include his two daughters Hailey (John) Kuchle and Ronnie Marksberry; loving mother Patricia Ekris; sister Kathy (Skip) Riley; his two nephews Paul (Darla) Kendall, Kevin (Celia) Kendall and many other amazing friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held from 1pm until 5pm on Sunday August 14, 2022 at Receptions Event Center Erlanger, KY. (1379 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018)

*We ask that you celebrate with us in Green Bay Packers or Cincinnati Bengals attire*