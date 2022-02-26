Obituaries » RoeAnn Crawford

Burial Date: March 2, 2022

RoeAnn Crawford, age 83 of Dry Ridge, KY and formerly of Union, KY passed away on February 26, 2022. RoeAnn was born in Hazard, KY on November 3, 1938 to Dewey Stubblefield and Polly Jones Stubblefield. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pentecostal Church. RoeAnn was a great cook and liked to embroider quilts, she also especially loved her Grandkids and Great Grandkids. She is survived by Son Jimmie Crawford, Daughter Karen Billiter (Eddie), Granddaughters Kristine Fortune (Thad) & Amber Phillips (Doug), Sisters Betty Helen Osborne & Gerri Sue Sizemore and Great Grandsons Jack & Judson Fortune and Brian Phillips. RoeAnn was preceded in death by her Husband Jim Crawford and Siblings Mahala Dyer, Harmon Stubblefield, Eleanor Woods, Fannie Miler, and Dewey Stubblefield Jr. Visitation will be from 10 AM – 1 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM on Wednesday, March 2 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Big Bone Cemetery, Union, KY.