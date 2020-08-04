Obituaries » Rodney L. Strickland

Burial Date: August 7, 2020

Rodney Lei Strickland, age 68, of Batavia, OH, passed away Tuesday, August, 4, 2020, at Mercy Anderson Hospital, Cincinnati, OH. He was retired from the Telecommunications Industry, a U.S. Marine Veteran, and an A.S.E. certified mechanic. Rod enjoyed football, 80’s music, cold beer, woodworking, playing Asteroids and Battleship, and spending time with his family. His parents, Ed & Lorraine Strickland; brother, Daniel Strickland; and brother-in-law, Johnny Giokas preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Strickland; children, Jay Martin (Carla), Patty Herrmann (Bob), and Karen Pachicano; sisters, Rachelle Marvaridis (Kostas), Mary Giokas, and Laura Kialoa; ten grandchildren, Emily Crabtree (Matt), Christian Martin, Geoffrey Herrmann, Joshua Martin, Katelyn Herrmann, Isaias Pachicano, James Ryan Martin, Brianna Herrman, Kabalanna Pachiano, and Johnathan Daniel Martin; and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with services beginning at 7 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, the wearing of face masks is mandatory, temperatures will be taken before entrance into the funeral home and attendance will be limited to 50% of normal capacity while still maintaining 6 feet of social distancing. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038.