Obituaries » Rodney Gunn, Jr.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Gumm, Rodney Jr.,71 of Newport, KY. passed away on December 14, 2021 at Gallatin County Healthcare, Warsaw. Rodney was self employed in the construction industry. He is preceded by his Parents; Rodney and Mary Gumm Sr. Rodney is survived by his Sons; Rodney Gumm, Kirk Gumm, Sisters; Cathy Wardlow, Karen Ridner, Betty Gumm, Cousin; Peggy Terry. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.