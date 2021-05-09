Obituaries » Rodney D. Kincer

Burial Date: May 12, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 May 12, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 89 times















Rodney Dwayne “Rod” Kincer

Erlanger – Passed away on May 9, 2021 at the age of 32. Rod had such a big heart and was willing to do anything for anyone. He was a loving son that was very respectful and loyal to those he cherished. In his free time, Rod enjoyed hobbies like hunting and fishing. He is survived by his parents, Michael Kincer and Melissa Honshell; brother, Michael Joseph Kincer; niece, Analyn; grandfather, Junior Isaacs; aunt, Vicki (Casey); uncle, Tim (Pam) and many loving cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilmoth and Faye Kincer and Sherry Isaacs; and his aunt, Angie Zimmerman. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.