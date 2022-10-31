Obituaries » Rodger D. Biddle

Rodger Dale Biddle I, 68 years of age, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, October 31, 2022. He was born in Covington, Kentucky to his late parents, Russell “Buster” Harold Biddle, and Jean Carol Furnish-Biddle. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Harold “Dud” Wesley Biddle. Left to celebrate Rodger’s memory is his loving wife of 32 years, Patricia Sipple-Biddle; his beloved children, Rodger Dale Biddle II (LesLee) and Brittany Brandenburg (Justin); his dear grandchildren, Gaven & Harper Biddle and Russell, Duncan, & Nola Brandenburg; and his sisters and brother, Sharon Knox (Bill), Carol Clore (Paul), Peggy Jones, and John Biddle (Debbie). He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, his extended family, and many friends. Rodger enjoyed woodworking, guns, fishing, and maintaining his yard. Above all, Rodger loved his family. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Big Bone Baptist Church. Rodger was particularly active in the Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box Ministry. Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, Kentucky 41048, beginning at 4:00 pm until 7:30 pm. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 am. Rev. Mike Jones will be officiating. Burial will follow in Burlington Cemetery. Because of Rodger’s work with the Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box Ministry, it is requested that in lieu of flowers, friends bring Matchbox and/or Hot Wheels cars for the children’s gift boxes. There will be bins at the funeral home to place these donations. If you’d rather make a monetary gift to this project, it can be done through Big Bone Baptist Church, 11036 Big Bone Church Road, Union, KY 41094.