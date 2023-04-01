Obituaries » Robin J. Roy Gossett

Services will be held in private at the conveinence of her family.

Robin Jean (Gossett) Roy, formerly of Farmington and Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away on April 1, 2023 in Florence, Kentucky at the age of 66.

Robin was born on November 27, 1956 to Walter and Juanita Gossett on Ft. Huachuca Army Installation in Arizona. She was the second of their six children. Shortly after her birth, the family reunited in Germany where her father was stationed. They would go on to move frequently during his military career. Robin loved the years her family spent living in Florida, Hawaii, and San Francisco. This grew in her a life long love for the beach.

In the 1970s, the family settled in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Robin graduated from Carlsbad Senior High in 1974. In 1985, Robin earned her Accounting Certificate from TVI Technical Institute in Albuquerque, NM.

Robin began her professional career as a bookkeeper at Beemans Accounting office. She continued her career at Western Commerce Bank in the Credit Department, before she was recruited by Bank of the Southwest, where she was Vice President of Credit and SBA Administrator in Farmington,NM. Robin was an active member of Rotary Club and participated in volunteer and community activities.

Robin found her best friend in life with Ted Roy. They were married on January 7, 2004 after having been together for almost a decade. Together they enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling and spending time with friends. Their journey together was interrupted by Ted’s untimely passing in 2009.

Robin celebrated her retirement from full time employment in 2021. Robin still enjoyed contract work, spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, gardening and sunning on the beach.

Robin is survived by her three adult children and their spouses; Lisa and Chad Henneke, Eric and Tabitha Kennedy, Erin and Tristan Kirby. She has seven grandchildren; Savannah Flowers, Bailee Hill, Jacob Henneke, Isabella Kennedy, Samantha Kennedy, Lily Kirby, Maggie Kirby. And two great grandchildren, Cater Hill and Elaine Flowers. Robin is also survived by a sister, two brothers, nieces, nephews, and friends that love her dearly.

