Obituaries » Robin H. Rust

Burial Date: February 6, 2021 St. Cecilia Catholic Church 5313 Madison Pike Independence, KY Feb. 6, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 13 times















Robin Helen Rust passed away on Monday, February 1st, 2021. She was 64 years old. She is survived by her four children, Joshua (Leslie), Ryan (Caress), Sarah (Jason), and Stephanie (Lance) as well as brother Robert Schroot and father Arthur Schroot. She was also a loving grandmother to her five grandchildren who adored her. She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Gregg Rust, mother Roselle Schroot, and brother Steven Schroot.

Robin spent her career as a Registered Nurse at St. Elizabeth Healthcare with 34 years of service. She was a compassionate caretaker for many people, giving selflessly to others with unforgettable kindness. She sacrificed and worked tirelessly to provide her family with more and we are so thankful that she was our mother. While we are utterly devastated by this loss, our hearts will forever be filled with her love and example. May God take her into his loving embrace for she is an angel that will be sorely missed here on Earth.

A visitation for Robin will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 50% capacity will be limited at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 5313 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. Following the service, Robin will be laid to rest next to her husband at Independence Cemetery.

After Robin’s visitation, mass, and burial, an End Of Life Celebration will be planned in the fall around her birthday when it is safer to hug, hold hands, and be closer to each other. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.