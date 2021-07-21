Obituaries » Roberta J. Marshall

Burial Date: July 28, 2021 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY July 28, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 54 times















Roberta “Bobbi” J. Marshall, 61, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

She was born to Robert J. Lipscomb and Edna C. Lipscomb (nee Mineer) in Indianapolis, IN.

Bobbi enjoyed spending time with her husband and their beloved fur babies, Jazzy, Bruno, Sebastian, and Domino, as well as playing computer games.

She will be missed by her husband, John G. Marshall, daughter, Jaime (Matthew) Breeden, sister, Monica (Jack) Tatay, grandsons Tyrin and Isaiah, and many other loving relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Donna Miller.

A memorial is scheduled on Wednesday, July, 28 from 1 to 2, with a service beginning immediately after from 2 to 2:30 at Don Catchen & Sons Funeral Home on 3525 Dixie Hwy. Elsmere, KY 41018.