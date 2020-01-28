Obituaries » Roberta C. Jones

Burial Date: February 4, 2020 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Feb. 4, 12 p.m.

Roberta C. Jones, 81, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Boone Spring Nursing Home in Union, KY. Nursing Care Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Daughter of the late Robert and Mary Jane Caudill. Roberta devoted her life to education and retired after over 27 years of teaching She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 yrs., William Lee Jones, her parents and sister her Nancy Piercy. Roberta will be dearly missed by her loving sons: Kevin (Shelley) Jones and Randy (Saori) Jones; grandchildren Bailee Jones and William R. Jones her sister Carol (Daniel) Jones; as well as many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY. Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Interment will be held at Rising Sun Cemetery in Rising Sun, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association: 44 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.