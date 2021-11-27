Obituaries » Robert W. Hensley

Burial Date: December 2, 2021 Lakeside Christian Church (Taylor Mill Campus) 5300 Taylor Mill Rd. Covington, KY 41015 Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Roderick Wade Hensley, age 63, of Independence, KY, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Corinth, KY. He was a former Welder for Carpenters Millwright Union, Local 1066, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working on cars. His parents, Harley Hensley, Jr., and Bobbie Campbell Hensley; sister, Rachel Hamlin; and brother, Tom Brock, all preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Shawna Sebastian and Sara Newman (Justin); step-children, Lyndi Tatter and Davey Tatter (Lauren); sisters, Tonya Belew, Susan Centers, Julie Milner, Kellie Finke; and six grandchildren. A gathering of friends will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following at 7 p.m. at Lakeside Christian Church, Taylor Mill Campus, 5300 Taylor Mill Rd., Covington, KY 41015. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the church.