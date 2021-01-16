Obituaries » Robert W. Golatzki

Burial Date: January 23, 2021 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Jan. 23, 11 a.m.

Robert William Golatzki, age 79, of Cold Spring, KY passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center, Edgewood, KY. Robert was a retired union sprinkler fitter and a member of the Local 669. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Dorothy (nee Clark) Golatzki and a sister, Dixie Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Golatzki (nee Wetterich); daughter, Dawn (Tom Wrobleski) Seeger; son, Bobby Golatzki; daughter-in-law, Sandy Golatzki; two brothers, Thom (Barbara) Golatzki and Scott Golatzki; two sisters, Dianne Golatzki and Susan (Mike) Bell; three grandchildren: Dan, Ryan (Danielle), and Lauren; three great-grandchildren: Brysen, Brantley, and Brogan. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. A small Funeral Service will immediately follow. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, C/O St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 or Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059.