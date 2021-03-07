Obituaries » Robert W. Cooper

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: March 10, 2021 Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North 205 Eibeck Lane Williamstown, KY March 10, 10 a.m.

Robert Wayne Cooper, of Morning View, KY passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood on March 7th, 2021 at the age of 87. He was born in Stay, KY on September 1, 1933; the son of the late Ernest and Marie Cooper.

Bob was a proud United States Army veteran who was ranked as a SGT 1st Class and was awarded a Purple Heart. He worked for 38 years as an electrician for General Electric and was a faithful member of Piner Baptist Church. He was active in the church, having served as a deacon and in the Gideons ministries. In his spare time, Bob often enjoyed collecting antique John Deere tractors. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his family who he cherished deeply.

Preceding Bob in death were his loving wife, Janet Cooper and his son, Wayne Cooper. Those left surviving to carry on Bob’s legacy include his two daughters, Robin Becraft and Susan Ganim; siblings, Marilyn Vaughn and David (Jenny) Cooper; grandchildren, Ryan Becraft, Clay Becraft, Nathan Becraft, Jeffrey Ganim, John Ganim, Jamie Kennedy, and Shannon Roberts; as well as many other close relatives and friends.

A graveside service with full military honors will take place at 10:00 AM on Wednesday March 10th, 2021 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY 41097. Brother Mark Baldauff will officiate. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Bob’s name may be made to Piner Baptist Church, 15044 Madison Pike, Morning View, KY 41063.