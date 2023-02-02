Obituaries » Robert Varney

Burial Date: February 8, 2023 Graveside Service Vinton Memorial Cemetery State Route 160 Vinton, OH 45686. Feb. 8

Robert Varney, 84, of Burlington, KY, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Born on December 1, 1938, in Pikeville, KY, he was a son to Roy and Omey (Ward) Varney. Robert married Violet on June 27, 1980.

Robert enjoyed being out in nature, from the woods to the ocean watching wildlife. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and loved his flowers in his yard.

Robert loved his family very much. Born into a family with a total of 13 children, he loved reminiscing and telling stories of all of them growing up. He loved every minute he was with his family. He also enjoyed telling his stories of being an engineer at General Electric.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Violet. His children, Doug and Gail. His stepchildren, Ken and Sharon. He has 3 grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren. He has great grandchildren that adore him. His sisters, Lurlie and Celia, his brothers, Verlin and Hazert. He also has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Roy and Omey Varney, Robert was preceded in death by siblings: Roscoe, Quellie, Creasid, Roma, Floyd, Vicie, Naomi and Lee.

In accordance with Robert’s wishes there will be a graveside service on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Vinton Memorial Cemetery, located on State Route 160, Vinton, OH 45686.