Obituaries » Robert T. Ross

Burial Date: July 24, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 July 24, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 33 times















Robert Tyler Ross, of Walton, KY was called from this life unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the vibrant age of 27.

He was an avid athlete, thriving at both basketball and track. He also enjoyed playing water sports, especially water skiing. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his loving family for whom he cherished deeply.

Tyler was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Bob Ross.

Those surviving to cherish Tyler’s memory and to continue his legacy included his caring parents, Robert and Lora Ross; siblings, Logan (fiancée Rachael) Ross, Chase Ross and Rylee Ross; grandparents, Rebecca (Bret Gerding) Baird, Bob and Nancy Flickinger and Jean Ross; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, close relatives and friends.

Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

A visitation celebrating Tyler’s life will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will take place the following day, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Tyler will then be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in Tyler’s name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33RD Street, New York, NY 10016.