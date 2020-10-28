Obituaries » Robert T. Penn
Robert T. “Bob” Penn. Passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Gloria M. Penn; sons, Ronald and Robert Penn; daughters, Angela (Larry) Blackburn and Misty (Daniel) Cooper; granddaughter, Sophia Cooper; brother, Marty Penn. Visitation Wednesday, November 4th, from 10:30 am until time of service 12:30 am at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017.