Obituaries » Robert Smith

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 86 times















Smith, Robert, 66, of Burlington, Ky. passed away on January 16, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Robert worked for American Steel Door in the sales department. He is preceded by his Parents; Alvin and Goldie Smith. Robert is survived by his Wife; Teresa Smith, Daughter; Amanda(Richard)Watkins, Brothers; Wayne Smith, Ronald Smith, Grandchildren; Riley Wakins, Connor Wakins, Adyson Wakins and several nieces and nephews. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.