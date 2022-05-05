Obituaries » Robert Serra

Burial Date: May 12, 2022 Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center 7816 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 May 12, 1:15 p.m.

Sadly Robert “Bobby” Serra, 63, of Elsmere passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was a graduate of the Lloyd High School Class of 1976.

Bobby is survived by his father Frank Serra Sr., Elsmere, Kentucky, brothers Frank Serra, Jr., Sarasota, Florida, Michael Serra, Florence, Kentucky, sister Shannon Serra of Indianapolis, Indiana, daughters Melissa Wainscott, Erlanger and Michelle Webb, Florence, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother Shirley Serra and wife Connie Serra.

Bobby was a kind hearted person who loved helping people any way he could. He was hard working, loved horses, race cars and sports.

Bobby lived life carefree and enjoyed being silly and cracking jokes.

He was a one-of-a-kind person!