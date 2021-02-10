Obituaries » Robert Roland

Robert Lucky “Bob” Roland, of Demossville, KY passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the glorious age of 84. He was born on Barnes Road in Grant County, KY on May 21, 1936; the son of the late Lucky and Wendell Roland. Bob worked on the railroad and in his spare time loved to tend to his farm. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his beloved family who he cherished deeply.

Preceding Bob in death were his parents; one son, David Lee Roland and one brother, Joel Roland. Those left surviving to carry on Bob’s incredible legacy include his faithful and devoted wife of 65 years, Georgia Roland; children, Robert Dale Roland, Michael Daryl Roland, Dana Jay Roland, Cheryl Diane (Lindsey) Decker and Darren Bruce Roland; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as many other close relatives and friends who are now emptier upon his passing.

A visitation for Bob will be held from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Bob will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Taylor Mill, KY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Bob’s name to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.