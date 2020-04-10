A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Robert R. Struewing

April 10, 2020

Services are private.

Robert R. “Bobby” Struewing. Passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Bobby is survived by brothers John Struewing and Michael (Kim) Struewing; sisters Donna (Robert) Coakley, Sharon (Bob) Wiseman and Lora (Sean) Armstrong; nephews Steven (Stephanie) Coakley and Brandon (April) Wiseman; nieces Amanda (Mike) Crawford and Amber (Josh) Ferguson. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Services are private. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Bill and Betsy Scheben Care Center 31 Spiril Dr. Florence, KY 41042.



