Robert R. Strange

U.S. Veteran
Burial Date: March 12, 2021
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY
March 12, 1 p.m.

Robert Ryan Strange, age 75, of Erlanger, KY, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his residence. He was a retired Tax Auditor for I.R.S. and a U.S. Army Veteran. Bobby enjoyed going to the YMCA and library, playing cards, bingo, and horse shoes, and researching genealogy. His parents, John Strange and Virginia Hughes Searcy preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Timothy Strange, Ryan Strange (Jaime), and Bobbi Roalin; grandchildren, Lucas Alexander Roalin, Toni Strange, Tori Strange, Lillian Strange, Jaxon Strange, and Adilyn Strange; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services beginning at 1 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions we will be limiting our building occupancy to 60% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. Interment with military honors will be held at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.