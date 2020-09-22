Obituaries » Robert R. Schroeder

Burial Date: September 25, 2020 Mother of God Catholic Church 119 W. 6th St. Covington, KY 41011 Sept. 25, 12:05 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 36 times















Robert R. Schroeder, 80, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Charter Senior Living in Edgewood KY. Bob worked as an Insurance Agent with New York Life for 30 years. After he retired he worked for CVG in long term parking for 10 years and worked a summer at Publix in Florida. He was a Veteran with the Army Reserves for 6 years. Bob was an Elder grad, loved to attend games and watching the Reds, he had a great wit and zest for life. He enjoyed traveling, playing euchre, being with his friends, and dining at local restaurants. His faith is what helped him sustain the uphill battle he had to endure with his surgeries. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Rose Mary Schroeder (nee Schmidter), sister Celine Schoenung and son-in-law Avery Lee Stanley II. Survivors include his daughter Karin (Tim) Flaherty and daughter Holly Stanley. Also, surviving are grandchildren Emerson, Collin, Adeline, Avery III, and Chelsea, as well as 4 nieces. Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:30am to 12pm with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:05pm at Mother of God Church in Covington. Burial will be held at St John Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorials can be made to the Emergency Cold Shelter of Northern Kentucky 634 Scott Blvd. Covington, KY 41011.