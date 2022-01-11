Obituaries » Robert R. Dickman

A private celebration of life will be shared by his family at a later date.

Robert Ralph “Bob” Dickman entered eternal rest January 11, 2022, at 74 years of age. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph F. Dickman and Ruth (nee Braun) Dickman.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce (nee Horkman); his two sons, Craig and Kyle (Julie); four grandchildren, Matt (Maria), John, Maddie and Jake; one great grandson, Damian; and his brother Roger (Sonnie).

Bob was born in Cincinnati and attended Guardian Angels School, graduated from Anderson High School and Kansas Wesleyan University.

He retired after 40+ years as an area sales representative in the Automotive Parts Aftermarket.

Bob’s greatest joy in life was his family and they will miss him dearly.

