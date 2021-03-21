Obituaries » Robert P. Harris

Robert Paul Harris, 75, of Bellevue, passed away on March 21, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospice. He was a Mixologist with the D & A Cafe in Newport. Robert Enjoyed fishing, horse racing and going to the boats. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Dietz Harris, and brother and sister-in- law Bill and Dee Harris. Robert is survived by his sons Jim (Sherrie) Harris and Bill (Anissa) Harris, his sister Joy (Late Jim) Boothby and his grandchildren John Harris, William Harris and Jordan Harris. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Masks are required and are asked to abide by social distancing. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12:00 pm Saturday. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017.